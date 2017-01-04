The Atlanta Braves and the Remaining Available Top Free Agents

Oct 17, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista gets ready to take batting practice before game three of the 2016 ALCS playoff baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports Sure it's January now and the pitchers and catchers are set to report to Orlando in just 6 more weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.