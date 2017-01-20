Staten Island Yankees Announce 2017 Coaching Staff

As Spring Training approaches, the Staten Island Yankees have been assigned the following field staff by the New York Yankees: Mosquera enters his 12th season as a coach in the New York Yankees organization and his third as a manager after leading the Gulf Coast League Yankees to 45-68 record in 2015-16. Before transitioning into a manager, the Panama native spent nine seasons as a minor league catching coordinator, including a stop with Staten Island from 2006-07 where he was part of the 2006 New York-Penn League Championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Double G Sports.