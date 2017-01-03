Select 6 playing in 4th World Baseball Classic

Many Major Leaguers who represented their respective countries in the inaugural World Baseball Classic in 2006 have since hung up their cleats, but a select few have not only played in all three tournaments -- '06, '09 and '13 -- they'll be back for a fourth in 2017. A few were already star big leaguers before the first WBC began and others had yet to break out, but by the time the next two tournaments rolled around, they'd made their names in the Majors.

