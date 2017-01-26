Rosenthal: Bullpen action starting to...

Rosenthal: Bullpen action starting to heat up

25 min ago Read more: BTF's Baseball Primer

Agents for the top two remaining free-agent left-handers, Jerry Blevins and Boone Logan, are signaling to teams that the pitchers will secure deals of at least two years and $12 million. *The Blue Jays are trying to add two relievers, a lefty to replace Brett Cecil and a righty as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BTF's Baseball Primer.

