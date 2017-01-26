Rogers Sees Revenue Increase In Fourth Quarter, Driven By Wireless

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS fourth fiscal quarter overall revenue rose 2% to C$3.51 billion, with adjusted net income up 15% to C$382 million , but the company noted that the media division, which includes its radio stations along with broadcast TV, cable channels, and publishing, saw a decrease blamed on fewer TORONTO BLUE JAYS playoff games this year and a decline in ad sales. Wireless revenue -- up 6% -- was the primary driver of the company's growth, as cable revenue rose marginally.

