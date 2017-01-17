Report: O's nearing 3-year deal with Trumbo

The Orioles and free-agent first baseman/right fielder Mark Trumbo are nearing a three-year agreement expected to be under $40 million, according to MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal. A re-opening of talks between the two sides would indicate a stark shift in direction by the O's, who had apparently moved on from the prospect of bringing back the 2016 home run leader.

