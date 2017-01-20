Report: Barney, Carrera reach pacts with Blue Jays

The Blue Jays on Thursday agreed on two arbitration-avoiding pacts -- with utiltyman Darwin Barney and outfielder Ezequiel Carrera , according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. It's a significant raise for the seven-year veteran Barney, who was projected by MLB Trade Rumors to earn $1.6 million after earning $1.05 million in '16, his first year in Toronto, where he had a resurgence of sorts Barney, 31, was the most well-traveled Blue Jay last year, having played six positions -- even tossing an inning as pitcher -- over 104 games, hitting .269 with a .695 OPS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.