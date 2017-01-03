Powered up: Indians, Encarnacion fina...

Powered up: Indians, Encarnacion finalize deal

7 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

One win from a World Series title last season, the Cleveland Indians finalized a $65 million, three-year contract with free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion on Thursday. Cleveland aggressively pursued Encarnacion, who has averaged 39 homers over the past five seasons.

