Phillies sign outfielder Michael Saunders from Blue Jays

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? The Philadelphia Phillies have signed outfielder Michael Saunders of Victoria, British Columbia, to a one year contract worth $9 million on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.