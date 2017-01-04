Oakland Athletics reportedly sign OF Rajai Davis
Outfielder Rajai Davis signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, as first reported by Yahoo! Sports and later confirmed by multiple outlets. Davis, 36, slashed .249/.306/.388 with 12 home runs and 43 stolen bases over 134 games with the Cleveland Indians last season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete...
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo...
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC