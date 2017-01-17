'No Runs DMC' trio honored by NY writers

The Yankees' dominant "No Runs DMC" relief trio was honored one final time on Saturday, as Dellin Betances , Aroldis Chapman and Andrew Miller were recognized with the "Willie, Mickey and the Duke Award" by the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Betances, Chapman and Miller comprised a powerful force, combining for 41 saves and a 2.35 ERA over 148 appearances.

