MLB trade rumors: Blue Jays interested in Yankees' Brett Gardner? Matt Wieters to Mets?
In a recent piece on a possible deal between free-agent slugger Jose Bautista and the Blue Bays, Toronto Star columnist Richard Griffin wrote about possible alternatives to a reunion . Among the trade possibilities for a team coming off back-to-back appearances in the American League Championship Series: Making a move for Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner: The sides did meet face-to-face at the winter meetings in early December, with the understanding that the Jays have other trade avenues to explore involving outfielders Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson of the Mets , Brett Gardner of the Yankees and more before a Bautista alternative can be considered.
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete...
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo...
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
