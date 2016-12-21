MLB trade rumors: Blue Jays interested in Yankees' Brett Gardner? Matt Wieters to Mets?

In a recent piece on a possible deal between free-agent slugger Jose Bautista and the Blue Bays, Toronto Star columnist Richard Griffin wrote about possible alternatives to a reunion . Among the trade possibilities for a team coming off back-to-back appearances in the American League Championship Series: Making a move for Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner: The sides did meet face-to-face at the winter meetings in early December, with the understanding that the Jays have other trade avenues to explore involving outfielders Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson of the Mets , Brett Gardner of the Yankees and more before a Bautista alternative can be considered.

