Minor League coach Raines get HOF nod
Raines received 86 percent of the vote in his 10th and final year of eligibility for induction into Cooperstown. Former Blue Jays Roger Clemens , Fred McGriff and Jeff Kent did not hit the 75-percent requirement to gain entry.
