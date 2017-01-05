Mexican WBC pitching staff holds ques...

Mexican WBC pitching staff holds question marks for Toronto Blue Jays

Marco Estrada does not think he will be pitching in the first round of the tournament, however, as he continues to deal with a back issue that gave him trouble through the 2016 season. Estrada on WBC "dealing with this back issue, unfortunately I don't think I'll be pitching in it, maybe if they make round 2" #BlueJays That injury was a herniated disk, manager John Gibbons confirmed towards the end of the season.

