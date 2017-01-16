Mets' Jay Bruce trade market may be d...

Mets' Jay Bruce trade market may be down to two

12 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

With the Blue Jays and Phillies reportedly on the verge of filling outfield vacancies, the Mets may have to get creative in their efforts to trade Bruce, who became expendable when the club signed Yoenis Cespedes to a four-year contract worth $110 million in November. Reports on Monday indicated the Blue Jays were close to re-signing Jose Bautista, and the Phillies on the verge of completing a deal with Michael Saunders.

