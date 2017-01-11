Mariners get Smith, Simmons from Braves

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto continued his busy winter with his 10th and 11th trades of the offseason on Wednesday, ultimately acquiring left-handed starter Drew Smyly from the Rays. In the Mariners' first trade of the day, a four-player deal with the Braves, Seattle added further bullpen help in right-hander Shae Simmons and acquired speedy outfielder Mallex Smith -- who was then sent to the Rays in the four-player deal for Smyly.

