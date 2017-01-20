Jays Care Foundation, Little League C...

Jays Care Foundation, Little League Canada and Baseball Canada team up

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Toronto Blue Jays

In front of 30 Challenger Baseball participants and Toronto Blue Jays Outfielder KEVIN PILLAR , JAYS CARE FOUNDATION , the charitable arm of the TORONTO BLUE JAYS , together with Little League Canada, Baseball Canada and Challenger Baseball Canada today announced an exciting new partnership that will see Jays Care assume leadership of the Challenger Baseball program in Canada. Challenger Baseball is an adaptive baseball program designed to empower children and youth living with physical and/or cognitive disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,531 • Total comments across all topics: 277,843,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC