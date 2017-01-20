Jays Care Foundation, Little League Canada and Baseball Canada team up
In front of 30 Challenger Baseball participants and Toronto Blue Jays Outfielder KEVIN PILLAR , JAYS CARE FOUNDATION , the charitable arm of the TORONTO BLUE JAYS , together with Little League Canada, Baseball Canada and Challenger Baseball Canada today announced an exciting new partnership that will see Jays Care assume leadership of the Challenger Baseball program in Canada. Challenger Baseball is an adaptive baseball program designed to empower children and youth living with physical and/or cognitive disabilities.
