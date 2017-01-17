Jays believe Jose Bautista 'most likely' to produce 40-homer season read comments
Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins says right-fielder Jose Bautista is "most likely" to have a 2017 season like he did in 2015 when he hit 40 home runs than the 22 homers he produced in an injury riddled 2016 campaign. An "extremely" encouraging visit to a Jose Bautista off-season workout has Toronto Blue Jays management believing the right-fielder is "most likely" to produce a 40-home run season like he did in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete...
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo...
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC