Jays believe Jose Bautista 'most likely' to produce 40-homer season read comments

Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins says right-fielder Jose Bautista is "most likely" to have a 2017 season like he did in 2015 when he hit 40 home runs than the 22 homers he produced in an injury riddled 2016 campaign. An "extremely" encouraging visit to a Jose Bautista off-season workout has Toronto Blue Jays management believing the right-fielder is "most likely" to produce a 40-home run season like he did in 2015.

