Francona on Encarnacion: I didn't think there was a chance
When Edwin Encarnacion became a free agent this offseason, Indians manager Terry Francona didn't allow himself to daydream about adding the former Blue Jays slugger to his roster. "I didn't think there was a chance to even talk to Edwin," Francona said on Thursday in his first comments since the AL champs signed Encarnacion to a three-year, $65 million deal this month.
