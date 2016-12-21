Edwin Encarnacion, from E5 to Steady Eddie, has always combined contact and power
Former Toronto Blue Jay Edwin Encarnacion wasn't always the Edwin Encarnacion who agreed to a three-year $65 million contract with the Indians just before Christmas. The power-hitting first baseman you see now - who circles the bases after hitting a home run with his right arm bent to form what some say is a perch for his invisible parrot - came to Toronto in 2009 at the July 31 trading deadline as a warm body.
