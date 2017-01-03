Drew Storen, Reds agree to $3 million, 1-year contract
In this Feb. 25, 2016, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Drew Storen pitches during spring training baseball in Dunedin, Fla. The Reds agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with Storen, their first move to improve Cincinnati's historically bad bullpen.
