Cleveland Indians reportedly still in contact with Jose Bautista

According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, the Cleveland Indians are still "staying in touch" with outfielder-ish Jose Bautista . That sounds like a lot of nothing, especially in the barren wasteland of January baseball news, but the first rumblings of the Indians an Edwin Encarnacion started with the Tribe front office "checking in on" the slugger, so I'm not counting anything out completely.

