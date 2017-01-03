Boston Red Sox: ALCS or Bust?

Forget simply winning the American League East - 2017's version of the Boston Red Sox on paper are bound to establish a precedent and lofty expectation un-paralleled by any other AL club on Opening Day, even the defending AL champion Indians. When Boston acquired former ChiSox ace Chris Sale on December 6, things took a dark twist in the AL East for the likes of the Blue Jays, Yankees and Orioles - three divisional rivals hoping to build on worthwhile 2016 campaigns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.