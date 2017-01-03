Boston Red Sox: ALCS or Bust?

Boston Red Sox: ALCS or Bust?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Call to the Pen

Forget simply winning the American League East - 2017's version of the Boston Red Sox on paper are bound to establish a precedent and lofty expectation un-paralleled by any other AL club on Opening Day, even the defending AL champion Indians. When Boston acquired former ChiSox ace Chris Sale on December 6, things took a dark twist in the AL East for the likes of the Blue Jays, Yankees and Orioles - three divisional rivals hoping to build on worthwhile 2016 campaigns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,709 • Total comments across all topics: 277,579,378

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC