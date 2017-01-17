Blue Jays unveil red alternate uniforms for 'Canada's Team'
Canada's one and only Major League Baseball team - will be looking even more Canadian for some games this season. Jays players will be donning red and white uniforms for Sunday home games and select games in July at the Rogers Centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|15 hr
|recep
|1
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete...
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo...
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC