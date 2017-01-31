Blue Jays still a "File and Trial" team
The Blue Jays were able to avoid salary arbitration with Darwin Barney, Aaron Loup, and Ezequiel Carrera, but were unable to come to an agreement with Marcus Stroman ahead of the Jan 13th deadline. With the offseason nearing completion, most MLB rosters are rounding into shape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jays Journal.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan 27
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete...
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo...
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC