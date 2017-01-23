Blue Jays Sign Jarrod Saltalamacchia
The Blue Jays may have found their new backup catcher, as Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports that the team has an agreement with Jarrod Saltalamacchia on a minor league deal. Shi Davidi of Sportsnet first reported that the two sides were nearing a deal, and Jerry Crasnick of ESPN first reported Toronto's interest.
