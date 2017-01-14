Blue Jays: Shapiro sheds some slight on off-season

Blue Jays President Mark Shapiro joined Jeff Blair on Sportsnet 590 the Fan on Friday, and provided plenty of perspective on the offseason for listeners The off-season hasn't gone exactly as planned, and Mark Shapiro was even willing to admit that it's played out in an unusual fashion. Shapiro gave Sportsnet 590 listeners some perspective on a variety of topics including the bullpen situation, Jose Bautista & Edwin Encarnacion , John Gibbons, and much more.

