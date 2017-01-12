Blue Jays say pitching, not slugging, could be key to success in 2017

Scoring runs has rarely been an issue for the Toronto Blue Jays the past several seasons, as Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Bautista have slugged it out with the best power hitters in the game and blasted a couple of the most memorable home runs in franchise history. But with at least one, perhaps both, of those marquee names playing elsewhere this season, the team's recipe for success in 2017 may switch to preventing runs scored against them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.