Blue Jays Sanchez to appear on Canadian cover of MLB The Show 17
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez walks back to the dugout after pitching against the Cleveland Indians in second inning, game four American League Championship Series baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, October 18, 2016. Sanchez will be on the Canadian cover of Playstation's MLB The Show 17.Playstation announced their regional covers for the game on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan 20
|recep
|1
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete...
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo...
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC