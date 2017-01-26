Blue Jays Sanchez to appear on Canadi...

Blue Jays Sanchez to appear on Canadian cover of MLB The Show 17

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Yorkton This Week & Enterprise

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez walks back to the dugout after pitching against the Cleveland Indians in second inning, game four American League Championship Series baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, October 18, 2016. Sanchez will be on the Canadian cover of Playstation's MLB The Show 17.Playstation announced their regional covers for the game on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan 20 recep 1
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,214 • Total comments across all topics: 278,300,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC