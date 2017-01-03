Blue Jays reunite with righty Floyd on Minors deal
The Blue Jays brought back a familar face on Thursday by re-signing right-hander Gavin Floyd to a Minor League deal with an invitation to Spring Training. Floyd will compete for a job out of the bullpen, and he also provides more depth for the starting rotation.
