Blue Jays re-sign RHP Gavin Floyd to minor league deal
We finally have some actual news out of 1 Blue Jays Way, as Gavin Floyd will be returning in 2017 on a minor league contract. The exact terms haven't been disclosed, but presumably he'll have some sort of opt-out if he doesn't make the Major League roster either out of Spring Training or at some point early in the season.
