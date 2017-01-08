Blue Jays hope patience is a virtue
With just 37 days until pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb 14th, the Blue Jays front office still has some work to do It's been a relatively quiet offseason for the Blue Jays so far, other than a few early moves. In case you missed it, the Jays pounced quickly and signed Kendrys Morales on Nov 18th to fill their DH position, and Steve Pearce on Dec 5th.
