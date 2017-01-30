Blue Jays have familiar options for leadoff hitter in 2017

General Manager Ross Atkins stated at the beginning at the off-season that he wanted to make the team faster and more athletic. That hasn't exactly panned out, and the Blue Jays still have a question mark atop their batting order With 16 days to go until pitchers and catchers report, the Blue Jays still have many unanswered questions, including their need to evaluate the best options for their leadoff hitter.

