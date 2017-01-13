Blue Jays could still have an underra...

Blue Jays could still have an underrated talent in Pillar

Read more: Jays Journal

As potentially the only returning starting outfielder next season, the Blue Jays will look to Kevin Pillar to continue to provide gold glove calibre defence, and hope he can improve with the bat The Blue Jays outfield is set to look quite a bit different than it did a year ago. With Jose Bautista and Michael Saunders both free agents, Kevin Pillar is the lone starter set to return to the fold.

Chicago, IL

