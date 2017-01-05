Blue Jays bring back Gavin Floyd on minor-league deal
The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-handed pitcher Gavin Floyd to a minor-league contract including an invitation to spring training, according to multiple reports. Floyd signed with the Blue Jays in early 2016 on a one-year, $1 million guaranteed contract and was initially viewed as competition for Aaron Sanchez at the back end of the starting rotation.
