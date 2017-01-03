Blue Jays 2017 Winter Tour hits Toronto January 20 - 22

The Blue Jays 2017 Winter Tour presented by TD hits Toronto on January 20 - 22, featuring current players, alumni and personnel from the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Club taking part in various community initiatives, as well as Fan Autograph Sessions at Rogers Centre . Blue Jays players scheduled to appear in Toronto include Marcus Stroman , Joe Biagini , J.A. Happ , Melvin Upton Jr. , Steve Pearce , Ezequiel Carrera and Ryan Goins , as well as alumni Lloyd Moseby , Devon White and Scott Downs .

