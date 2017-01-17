Bautista will play for DR in World Baseball Classic
The Dominican Republic has added even more muscle to its outfield, as star slugger Jose Bautista is expected to join the national squad for the World Baseball Classic in March, according to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi. , Bautista will join one of the most talented outfields in the tournament, alongside Nelson Cruz , Starling Marte , Marcell Ozuna and Gregory Polanco .
