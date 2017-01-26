Around the Horn: Platoon adds to infi...

Around the Horn: Platoon adds to infield power

17 hrs ago

The Blue Jays' infield will have a different look in 2017, following the departure of Edwin Encarnacion , but this area won't become a weakness for the team because it still has enough strong pieces in place. The loss of Encarnacion will hurt, there's no doubt about that, but there are a couple of potential All-Stars and a promising -- yet risky -- option at second base ready to step in.

