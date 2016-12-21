Why not make chase Trumbo?
Trumbo isn't really a good fit for a lot of the same reasons that it was hard to envision a spot for Edwin Encarnacion deep into the future. To get the most out of Trumbo, he should be used at either designated hitter or first base, and those are two positions the Blue Jays currently have locked down, at least in their view.
