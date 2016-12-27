Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Bautista: Made for Each Other

At this point, the pairing of Jose Bautista and the Toronto Blue Jays resembles one of those marriages made in hell, but one that is still very necessary for both parties lest they slide even further backwards than they already have. Much ado about nothing is now accompanying the MLB.com report that Jose Bautista , "The Last Man Standing," would accept a one-year deal from the Toronto Blue Jays if it exceeds the $17.2 million qualifying offer he famously refused in order to reap the benefits of free agency.

