Toronto Blue Jays Jose Bautista gets hit by Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor after Bautista slid into second in the eighth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Sunday May 15, 2016. After more than a century, Cubs fans finally had the chance to celebrate in 2016, so for many fans, the year will be defined by a dominant Chicago team that ended a 108-year wait.

Chicago, IL

