Texas Rangersa 2016 season filled with magic moments

A benches-clearing brawl broke out after Jose Bautista took a punch from Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor after Bautista slid into second in the 8th inning at Globe Life Park on May 15. The Texas Rangers' 2016 season ended with a dud, of course, but it remains one of the more exciting summers in the club's history. They won their second consecutive American League West title before being swept in the playoffs by the Toronto Blue Jays.

