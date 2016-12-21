Scully's swan song season a memorable one
Vin Scully's final year of broadcasting brought smiles, tears and unforgettable poignant memories ... and that was just in the announcing booth. Since Harry Truman was president, every generation of Dodgers fans adored Scully.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete...
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo...
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC