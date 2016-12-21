Path to the playoffs for every AL East team

The Boston Red Sox were the AL East's top team in 2016, and after adding Chris Sale this offseason, they should be the favorites again in 2017. Can the Toronto Blue Jays or Baltimore Orioles keep pace, or will the New York Yankees move back into contention behind some of their young talent? What has to happen for the Tampa Bay Rays to get back in the mix in the division? There are still a huge number of free agents available, but let's look at the AL East and where each team stands right now in its hunt for the 2017 postseason .

