Pablo Sandoval has renewed commitment to Boston Red Sox?

Apr 9, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval throws his helmet away after being forced out at second base in the seventh inning against Toronto Blue Jay at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports When the Boston Red Sox signed Pablo Sandoval to a contract for five years and $95 million in 2014, they knew they were not signing a superstar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.