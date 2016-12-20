MLB Hot Stove Turns Tepid, But There ...

MLB Hot Stove Turns Tepid, But There Are Still Burning Questions

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Call to the Pen

Even though it's almost expected that the MLB Hot Stove will cool off as we approach the holiday season, it didn't turn off the reflex action of checking the transaction wires two or three times over the weekend, only to be disappointed that nothing was happening of any consequence. But on the other hand, the holiday-imposed timeout might give pause to some of the moves that teams and players have been contemplating, but haven't pulled the trigger on just yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,633 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,186

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC