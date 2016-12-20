MLB Hot Stove Turns Tepid, But There Are Still Burning Questions
Even though it's almost expected that the MLB Hot Stove will cool off as we approach the holiday season, it didn't turn off the reflex action of checking the transaction wires two or three times over the weekend, only to be disappointed that nothing was happening of any consequence. But on the other hand, the holiday-imposed timeout might give pause to some of the moves that teams and players have been contemplating, but haven't pulled the trigger on just yet.
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete...
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo...
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
