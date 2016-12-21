MLB Hot Stove rumors: Blue Jays considering going after Andrew McCutchen
The Blue Jays are faced with the likely free agent losses of Jose Bautista and Michael Saunders , which means they stand to lose two-thirds of their starting outfield from 2016. That, in turn, means they may be in the market for outfield help.
