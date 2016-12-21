Little Mermaid and Santa Claus can't stop Cleveland Indians from landing Edwin Encarnacion
The Christmas holidays did not get in the way of the Indians coming to terms with free agent Edwin Encarnacion on Thursday night. Paul Kinzer, Encarnacion's agent, told SiriusXM's MLB Radio Network that he was at Six Flags Amusement Park in Georgia with his grandchildren to see Santa Claus when the deal went down.
