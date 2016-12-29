Indulging the McCutchen Trade Rumors

Indulging the McCutchen Trade Rumors

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bluebird Banter

He will not be sent back to KC 4. Steve Pearce will take over 1B duties- He is a potential gold glove winner at first and it would be incredible to see what he could do at the plate with an everyday job Latest rumors say that Pittsburgh is not interested in prospects but young MLB ready talent. Trading Biagini and Barnes would provide Pittsburgh with 2 guys who project to be solid late inning relievers both are young and controllable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluebird Banter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Serena Williams
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,326 • Total comments across all topics: 277,451,835

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC