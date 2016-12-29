Indulging the McCutchen Trade Rumors

He will not be sent back to KC 4. Steve Pearce will take over 1B duties- He is a potential gold glove winner at first and it would be incredible to see what he could do at the plate with an everyday job Latest rumors say that Pittsburgh is not interested in prospects but young MLB ready talent. Trading Biagini and Barnes would provide Pittsburgh with 2 guys who project to be solid late inning relievers both are young and controllable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluebird Banter.