Indians free agent target: Michael Saunders, OF
Unlike most of the players in this free agent target series of posts, we already know the Cleveland Indians have at offered a one-year contract to outfielder Michael Saunders earlier this offseason. That came as one of many one-year deals the Indians were slinging around the Winter Meetings, though nothing came of any of them.
